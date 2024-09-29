Man arrested after his father is found dead in Logan Canyon - East Idaho News

LOGAN, Utah (KSL.com) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested and booked into Cache County Jail for investigation of murder after his father’s body was found in Logan Canyon on Friday.

The investigation began Friday when Cache County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a body found near the Franklin Snow Basin snowmobile parking lot. When detectives arrived, they discovered “evidence of the body having been moved or placed at that location” based on the lack of blood, victim’s clothing and no vehicle being present, according to a police booking affidavit.

The victim was identified as Dennis Shaw, a 77-year-old Logan resident.

Upon identifying the man, detectives learned that Dennis Shaw and his son — Clayton Shaw — were recently disputing. Clayton Shaw had been served an eviction notice in July by his father or his father’s trust, according to the arrest report.

On July 17, Logan police received a call from Dennis Shaw reporting that Clayton Shaw had shown up at his home during a mental health crisis, took his father’s phone “and threatened him by saying ‘I’m trying to find a way to kill you,'” the affidavit says. On July 24, Dennis Shaw also made a report with Logan police stating that he was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of his son.

One of Dennis Shaw’s employees informed police that he had been unable to contact his boss since 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, which was unusual because he was “never without his phone, day or night, due to the needs of his business,” according to the affidavit.

Police said the lack of response from Dennis Shaw prompted worry among employees, with one employee telling officers that Clayton Shaw’s mental health had been declining and that his behavior was causing worry among his father and other employees. The employee told police that Dennis Shaw “discussed the possibility that he could try to harm” him and mentioned an incident where Clayton Shaw had threatened Dennis Shaw with a hatchet, the arrest report says.

Previous police incidents include Clayton Shaw reporting “human remains and dried up skin on his property,” which appeared to be tree bark to responding officers, and a report from a woman in the same apartment complex who expressed “she was scared of Clayton and did not know what to do” and that “Clayton is known to have paranoia and is known to carry a firearm,” according to police.

Police were sent on Friday to watch Dennis Shaw’s house while a search warrant was being obtained. At about 3:10 p.m., police observed Clayton Shaw arriving at the house and knocking on the door before getting back into the car and driving away.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 77-year-old man was found dead Friday in Logan Canyon. His son was arrested Saturday morning. | Addison Stoddard, Utah State University

A traffic stop was conducted by officers, who located a knife on which a red spot appearing to be blood was noted near the handle, the affidavit says. An inspection of Clayton Shaw’s truck revealed several drops of blood in the interior, as well as “what appeared to be a blood fingerprint near the bumper of the car,” according to the arrest report.

The search also revealed a bottle of Lysol hydrogen peroxide cleaner was found empty in the backseat of the vehicle and appeared to be recently purchased, police added.

While being interviewed, police say Clayton Shaw stated that he was supposed to meet with his father for some money, but his father just dropped off his dog and left. When police explained that his father was dead, Clayton Shaw did not ask how his father died or for additional details, according to the affidavit. Later, when asked if he had stabbed his father, Clayton made a denial, police said.

Clayton Shaw was arrested and booked into Cache County Jail for investigation of murder early Saturday.

“This case is still being investigated, and no other details will be released at this time,” a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office says. “Detectives are asking the public who may have any information concerning this case or the victim and suspect, as well as Clayton’s black BMW and the victim’s white Ford F-150 truck, to contact detectives.”

Additionally, officials said Dennis Shaw’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The sheriff’s office also said that the parking lot at Franklin Basin is now open after being closed for the initial investigation.

KSL.com reporter Logan Stefanich contributed to this article.