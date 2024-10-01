Man arrested on manslaughter charges following 2-vehicle crash near Jerome - East Idaho News

JEROME COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9 a.m. Monday at 500 North 100 East in Jerome County.

A 26-year-old man from Wendell, was traveling southbound on 500 North in a 2007 Freightliner Semi pulling a 2018 trailer. A 43-year-old woman from Jerome, was eastbound on 100 East in a 2002 Saturn SL1 passenger car. The man in the semi failed to stop at the stop sign and the Saturn passenger car ran into the semi’s trailer. The driver of the Saturn died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Saturn was not wearing a seatbelt.

The male driver of the semi was arrested for vehicular manslaughter.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and Jerome EMS assisted with the incident.