Man flown to hospital following crash that led to fire in northern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

DEARY — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 6:54 p.m. on Thursday on State Highway 8 near milepost 27 in Latah County, just outside of Deary.

On Sept. 26, at approximately 6:54 p.m., Idaho State Police Troopers responded to a serious injury crash on eastbound State Highway 8 near milepost 27, in Latah County, involving a white Ford Bronco driven by a 33-year-old male of Orofino and a silver Jeep Cherokee driven by a 26-year-old male of Deary.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Jeep Cherokee struck the rear of the Ford Bronco, causing the Ford to go off the roadway and down an embankment before catching fire. The fire spread to the trees but was quickly suppressed by responding fire crews.

The driver of the Ford was ejected during the crash and suffered serious injuries. Evidence indicates his seatbelt was not in use at the time of the crash. He was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by family members.

Traffic on State Highway 8 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved, investigate the crash, and clear the highway.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.