Man sentenced to federal prison for bank fraud relating to stolen U.S. Treasury checks - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Brendon McCormick, 31, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

According to court records, in May 2023, McCormick engaged in a fraud scheme by obtaining two stolen U.S. Department of Treasury checks issued to a California nonprofit. The checks were in the amount of $161,966.49 and $189,957.49 for a total of $351,923.98. At approximately the same time, McCormick obtained (1) a business entity registration with the Idaho Secretary of State using the name of the California nonprofit, and (2) an apparent Internal Revenue Service Employer Identification Number (EIN) in the name of the California nonprofit.

Using this information, McCormick fraudulently opened a business checking account at a bank in Idaho under the name of the California nonprofit. In June 2023, McCormick then deposited the stolen U.S. Department of Treasury checks into the newly opened bank account to use for his personal benefit.

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also sentenced McCormick to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term. McCormick pleaded guilty to the charge on July 8, 2024.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the work of the United States Secret Service and the Boise Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Mazorol prosecuted the case.