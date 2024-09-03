Man taken into custody following standoff at Pocatello RV park - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff with police at an RV park in Pocatello.

Pocatello police were called to 1935 South 5th Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of a no contact order violation, according to a news release from the police department.

When officers arrived, they learned 34-year-old Derek Partlowe Jr. barricaded himself inside a trailer.

“Officers determined the threat level as high, and a threat matrix was completed resulting in the Immediate Response Unit (IRU) and Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) being activated,” the news release says.

Crisis negotiators were able to persuade Partlowe to surrender and he was taken into custody without incident.

Partlowe was arrested on two counts of felony violation of a no contact order and transported to the Bannock County Jail.