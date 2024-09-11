Miranda Marquit and Barbara Ehardt square off in debate on Thursday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — In what promises to be a tight race, incumbent Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican, and challenger Miranda Marquit, former chairwoman of the Bonneville County Democrats, are running for Legislative District 33 House Seat A in the November 5 general election. The two candidates, who have run against each other in three elections, will face each other in a debate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Snake River Event Center at the Shilo Inn on 780 Lindsay Boulevard.

Ehardt is seeking a fifth term in the Idaho Legislature, having served since 2017. Marquit is no newcomer to politics, having performed better than any other Democratic Legislative candidate in recent elections.

In 2022, Marquit received 5,200 votes (40%) to Ehardt’s 7,816 (60%).

The debate is this season’s first candidate forum for a local Legislative race. The Bonneville County Democrats and Bonneville County Republicans are co-hosting the event.

Questions are being prepared by the chairs of both parties.

“As a committee, these debates and forums are a priority for us as we hope to get folks excited to cast their vote on November 5th,” Bonneville County Republicans Central Committee Chairman Michael Colson said in a release. “It should be an educational event, and we are grateful to the candidates for their willingness to debate the tough issues in this race.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee Chairman Daniel Barker for a statement, but was unable to reach him by press time.

Everyone is invited to attend this free event. The debate will also be livestreamed on the Bonneville County Democrats and Bonneville County Republicans Facebook pages. Additionally, it will be posted on Rumble by Stand Up for Idaho.