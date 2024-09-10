Missing 13-year-old found dead in Treasure Valley lake after extensive search - East Idaho News

MIDDLETON (Idaho Statesman) — A search for a Boise student ended Monday when his body was found in a lake.

A 13-year-old Riverglen Junior High School student was reported missing Sunday from the Middleton Lakes subdivision and emergency services responded at 4:43 p.m., the Middleton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The boy’s belongings were found “near the shore of a large lake,” leading law enforcement to launch a “coordinated search and rescue operation,” the police department said. Police posted to social media at 6:22 p.m. Sunday asking people to avoid the area near Sawtooth Lake Drive and South Redfish Avenue.

“After several hours of search and rescue efforts, operations were restricted due to darkness and poor visibility,” police said.

After search efforts resumed in the morning, law enforcement said, they recovered the boy’s body from the lake at 8:30 a.m. Monday and pronounced him dead at the scene.

“No foul play is suspected,” police said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this tragic time. The family has been notified and they request privacy during this difficult time.”

Assisting agencies included the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Middleton Rural Fire District and Star Fire Protection District.

Riverglen Junior High sent an email Monday informing parents about the teen’s death, describing it as a “drowning incident.” The school is offering counseling services to students and staff, according to the email.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this devastating loss,” Riverglen Principal Trevor McKenna said in the email. “During this incredibly difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences and support to those grieving.”

Middleton Police did not immediately provide answers to the Idaho Statesman’s questions. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, saying it had only assisted.