Neighbor pulls man out of Shelley home that caught fire  - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A man was dragged out of his trailer home by his neighbor after a fire started in the residence.

“That’s a blessing right there,” said Shelley-Firth Fire District Deputy Chief Cheyenne Smith.

Firefighters from the Shelley-Firth Fire District responded to the structure fire at around 5:50 a.m. on Monday. The trailer was fully engulfed. The fire happened in the Greenfield Acres area in Shelley, a housing division in the foothills.

Smith told EastIdahoNews.com that one man was transported by ground ambulance before firefighters arrived on the scene.

“Got statements that the neighbor kind of drug him out and helped him get out,” he said. “Not sure the extent of his injuries.”

Smith said the man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls to the burn center. It’s unclear what his condition is.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to have started in the bedroom area, Smith said. The cause is under investigation.

The home is considered a total loss.

“Early detection could have changed the outcome. We are big supporters of smoke detectors,” Smith added.