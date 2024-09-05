New details released about crash involving SUV and INL bus - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Wednesday at 5:36 p.m., on US 26 by the INL Puzzle, in Butte County.

A Honda Pilot, driven by a 58-year-old female from Hailey, failed to yield at a stop sign causing it to collide with an INL Motor Coach, that was driven by a 47-year-old male from Iona.

Both drivers and five of the passengers in the Motor Coach, were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The highway was blocked for approximately three hours while emergency responders cleared the scene and assisted those involved.

The Idaho State police was assisted by Butte County, INL Fire, and INL Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A white SUV and bus from Idaho National Laboratory collided in a serious accident at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred near the “Puzzle” at the entrance of Idaho National Laboratory where U.S. Highways 20 and 26 intersect.

Eyewitnesses are telling EastIdahoNews.com that the SUV hit the bus head on.

INL Puzzle crash | Courtesy Braden Hartle

Photos from the accident show the front part of the bus is missing and the SUV is overturned.

Idaho State Police and other agencies are on the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to INL and ISP and will update this story as official information is received.

INL Puzzle crash | Courtesy photo