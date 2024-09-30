Nonprofit grants wish to a 3-year-old girl in Firth - East Idaho News

FIRTH — A local three-year-old girl was granted a wish: a special shed painted pink and yellow in her backyard that she can call her own.

Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit, partnered with Construction Solutions Company and Home Depot to build a she shed for Sage Webb of Firth. It’s 12 by 16 and shaped like a mini house.

“A she shed is similar to a man cave, a place that she can go,” said Julie Thomas, the regional director for Make-A-Wish in Idaho. “I’m honored that families will allow us to step into their lives. They’re going through something pretty serious. So to open the doors and let us in and help their child determine their most heartfelt wish is an honor and a privilege.”

The she shed will act as a therapy studio at home for Sage and as a comfortable place to go as a family.

She is nonverbal and does not walk.

“When she was four months old, she was diagnosed with epilepsy and then progressively, she was diagnosed with a brain disorder called periventricular nodular heterotopia or PVNH,” said Catherine Webb, Sage’s mother.

Catherine said it wasn’t until Sage was about a year and a half that she and her husband Brandon found out Sage had a disorder called Aicardi syndrome.

“That is basically the root cause of everything else that is going on with her. It causes uncontrollable seizures, developmental delay and all sorts of health issues. She has five to 10 seizures a day,” Catherine said. “The life expectancy of it is pretty low and so we are happy to have her as long as we possibly can.”

The Webb family. | Courtesy Xtreme Capture Studios

Sage’s older sister, Clover, 5, loves her and helps her on a daily basis. During the interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Clover held hands with Sage and smiled at her. The two were wearing matching pink outfits and bows in their hair.

Catherine said it has been a huge blessing to be able to have an amazing crew come and take the time to gift them the shed.

“We honestly never thought we’d be able to have this extra space for therapy at home,” she said.

Kelsey Huston with Construction Solutions Company said the shed has a loft at the top where the family can store items or where Clover can play and hang out.

“It’s already drywalled and insulated. We’re going to paint it. It’s going to have flooring. It has electrical ran to it, so they’ll be able to plug stuff in it. It has lights,” Huston said.

Huston added that she loves being a part of helping make wishes come true.

“This is probably our fourth or fifth Make-A-Wish project that Construction Solutions has done. We love it. It’s the best work we do,” she said.

Crews volunteered hours to finish the project, which took over three days. Other companies that helped with the project include Nava’s Drywall, S&S Electric, Mountain West Rentals, and B’s Portable Toilets.

Make-A-Wish just wrapped up its fiscal year and granted 140 wishes in the state of Idaho, which is record-breaking, according to Thomas. The year before, 127 wishes were granted.

Thomas knows more children are eligible for a wish.

“If anybody has questions about Make-A-Wish, like if their child would be eligible or a company that wants to get involved, they should reach out to me,” Thomas said.

Contact Thomas by calling (208) 238-9474.

If you would like to learn more about Sage’s journey, Catherine shared a blog and a Facebook group that you can find.