Offroading club invites public to cleanup project near the Menan Butte - East Idaho News

MENAN – The Snake River Offroading Club is teaming up with the Upper Snake River Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management for a cleanup project near the Menan Butte.

It’s happening Saturday, Sept 28 west of the North Menan Butte where Desert Ride Road intersects with ID Highway 33. There’s a lot of trash in the area, as well as shooting debris from the gun range. The public is invited to participate.

“We need assistance with manpower,” a news release for the event says. “Intermountain Bobcat of Idaho Falls has also graciously decided to donate a bobcat to assist with the cleanup.”

The cleanup project is happening in conjunction with National Public Lands Day.

The club hosted a similar project in May along Hell’s Half Acre trail in Shelley. Volunteers cleaned up more than 8,400 pounds of trash. Another 980 pounds of scrap metal and appliances were also removed.

RELATED | Volunteers clean up over 8,400 pounds of trash from local trail

“SRO had a very successful clean up out at Hell’s Half Acre, where we removed more than 10,000 pounds of garbage as a club,” Erica Brunson, the club’s vice president, says in a news release. “We are excited to see the impact we can make in the Menan area with the assistance of the public.”

Snake River Offroaders was formed in 1999. It’s a nonprofit that promotes offroading on trails throughout eastern Idaho. Helping the BLM maintain eastern Idaho’s public lands through clean up projects is part of its mission.

“The off-road and outdoor recreation communities need to come together to help maintain our public lands and not permit the careless few to ruin our public land for us and our future,” says SRO’s land-use director Curtis Funnel.

Saturday’s clean up project is happening from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Snake River Offroading Club meets the first Thursday of every month at Homestead Pizza & Bowling at 1770 West Broadway in Idaho Falls. It starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.