Our Pet of the Week just had pups - East Idaho News

Mama Servos, who just had a litter of puppies that were adopted out, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter Operations Manager Romi Weaver doesn’t specify the breed, but says the dog is a “sweetheart who loves hugs.”

She is well-behaved around kids and other dogs, but Weaver isn’t sure about cats.

“She may be okay but we would have to test her out a little bit more,” Weaver says.

To meet Servos or learn more, stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call (208) 523-4219.