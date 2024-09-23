Part 2: What should I know about food allergies? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

Question

Part 2: What should I know about food allergies?

Answer

See our previous article discussing common food allergies and what symptoms to be watching for.

Once a food allergy is diagnosed, the most effective management strategy is strict avoidance of the allergen. For families, this means reading food labels carefully, preparing safe meals, and educating children and caregivers on what foods to avoid.

Schools and daycare centers also play a vital role in keeping children with food allergies safe. Many schools now implement allergy-friendly policies, such as peanut-free zones or classrooms. Parents can work with school staff to develop individualized care plans, which often include:

Identifying allergens: Clear communication with staff about which foods should be avoided.

Emergency plans: Ensuring the child has access to medication like an epinephrine injector.

Education: Training teachers, caregivers, and even classmates on recognizing allergy symptoms and how to respond in case of a reaction.

Reducing the Risk of Allergies: The Latest Research

For many years, parents were advised to delay introducing common allergens like peanuts to infants. However, recent research, including findings from the groundbreaking LEAP (Learning Early About Peanut Allergy) study, has changed this approach. The study showed that early introduction of allergenic foods—particularly peanuts—between 4 and 6 months of age can significantly reduce the risk of developing allergies in high-risk infants (those with eczema or a family history of allergies).

As a result, current guidelines encourage parents to introduce potential allergens gradually and under a pediatrician’s guidance. However, if a child is at high risk, allergy testing or consultations with an allergist may be recommended before introducing these foods.

While living with food allergies requires vigilance, it’s entirely possible for children to lead happy, healthy lives. With proper management, education, and support, the risk of allergic reactions can be minimized. Parents should work closely with healthcare providers to develop an allergy management plan, ensure that their child is educated about their condition, and prepare them to advocate for themselves as they grow older.

Food allergies in children are a growing concern, but awareness, education, and careful management can make a world of difference in ensuring their safety. By understanding symptoms, avoiding allergens, and taking appropriate precautions, parents, schools, and caregivers can help children with food allergies live well and thrive.