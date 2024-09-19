Pocatello man charged with statutory rape after allegedly impregnating teen - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly impregnanted a minor.

Taisen Joe Lopez-Scharer is charged with four counts of felony statutory rape.

On Tuesday around 3:20 p.m., a woman contacted the Pocatello Police Department to report that a man identified as Lopez-Sharer had just tried to kick down the front door to their home in order to get in, according to police reports.

According to the woman, a 16-year-old in her home was pregnant and having a miscarriage, and Lopez-Sharer was the father of the baby.

Lopez-Sharer was reportedly trying to get inside the house, but the 16-year-old did not want to see him.

After investigating the circumstances, police discovered the baby was conceived on July 11 or 12.

Officers located Lopez-Sharer in the 1700 block of West Quinn Road and took him to the Pocatello Police Department to be interviewed.

During the interview, Lopez-Sharer reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old on at least four occasions, including on July 11.

Lopez-Sharer allegedly told deputies he knew the girl was 16 years old and pregnant and continued having sex with her.

Lopez-Sharer was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Though Lopez-Sharer has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.