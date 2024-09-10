Rexburg exit to re-open Thursday with new diverging diamond interchange - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

REXBURG — U.S. Highway 20 Exit 333 in Rexburg will re-open Thursday night with a new diverging diamond interchange in place. This exit has been closed since late July so the Idaho Transportation Department and contractors could construct the new road design and complete vital underground infrastructure work.

The re-opening comes in time for an increase of traffic as university students arrive in Rexburg for the fall semester. All lanes of traffic will be open and construction efforts remain off the roadway at both Exit 332 (University Boulevard) and Exit 333 (Main Street) through this weekend to accommodate this influx.

“There really is a light at the end of the tunnel in Rexburg,” ITD Project Manager Conner Huffaker said. “We’re excited to be giving people some relief from construction and know that these new exits will do a great job of keeping everyone safe and moving better. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Motorists and citizens should be aware that construction efforts will continue again next week and through the month of October. Intermittent single-lane closures will be in place, with traffic still able to move through the interchanges. Impacts will be noted on 511.idaho.gov.

University Boulevard Exit will fully close again during the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 to allow crews to add a final layer of pavement. This timeframe has been selected in coordination with when Madison School District is out of school for harvest break. Work on both exits is on track to be completed late this Fall. For further details about this project and to watch a video on how to drive the new diverging diamond traffic pattern, visit itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us20rexburg.