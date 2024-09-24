Rich, fudgy chocolate chess pie - East Idaho News

Chocolate fans, this old-fashioned chocolate chess pie recipe is for you! It’s rich, fudgy, and so simple to make!

Ingredients

1.5 cups white sugar

1/4 cup melted butter

3.5 tbsp naturally unsweetened cocoa powder

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1 unbaked 9-inch deep-dish pie crust

confectioner’s sugar for dusting (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350. Combine sugar, melted butter, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla, and evaporated milk in a large mixing bowl. Beat this chocolate mixture with an electric mixer at medium speed until well combined (about 1 to 2 minutes). Pour the chocolate mixture into the unbaked pie shell and bake until set in the center (about 35 to 40 minutes). Allow the pie to cool completely before dusting it with confectioner’s sugar if desired. Chocolate pie is excellent served at room temperature or chilled. Store covered in the refrigerator.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma’s kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!