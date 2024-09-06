School canceled at Sunnyside Elementary due to HVAC malfunction - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Classes at Sunnyside Elementary have been canceled Friday due to a malfunctioning air conditioner.

The issue was discovered around the time school started when smoke from the AC unit spewed into the building.

The school was not damaged and everyone is safe, according to an email from Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange.

Students were seen evacuating the building into the parking lot as parents picked up their children. Parents are asked to call the school if their kids need to be bussed home.

School is expected to resume on Monday.