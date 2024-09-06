 School canceled at Sunnyside Elementary due to HVAC malfunction - East Idaho News
School canceled at Sunnyside Elementary due to HVAC malfunction

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Students congregate in the Sunnyside Elementary parking lot Friday morning due to an air conditioning malfunction. | Erica Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Classes at Sunnyside Elementary have been canceled Friday due to a malfunctioning air conditioner.

The issue was discovered around the time school started when smoke from the AC unit spewed into the building.

The school was not damaged and everyone is safe, according to an email from Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange.

IMG 8689

Students were seen evacuating the building into the parking lot as parents picked up their children. Parents are asked to call the school if their kids need to be bussed home.

School is expected to resume on Monday.

