Search continues for man missing for 7 days in Yellowstone Park - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – The search continues for a 22-year-old man in Yellowstone National Park who hasn’t been seen since last Tuesday.

A news release from park officials Tuesday afternoon says air and ground crews are searching for Austin King near Eagle Peak in the park’s remote southeast corner.

That was King’s last known location. He made a call to friends and family around 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 from the summit of Eagle Peak. Authorities say he’d taken a seven-day backcountry trip in the area.

King is a concession employee working in Yellowstone. He was reported missing on Friday afternoon after failing to arrive for his boat pick up near Yellowstone Lake’s southeast arm.

“Since Saturday, 85 personnel, two helicopters, a search dog team, and an uncrewed aircraft have focused efforts on the high-elevation, expansive and hazardous area,” a news release says.

Searchers are reporting six-foot drifts of snow and ice on Eagle Peak, as of 4:51 p.m. Tuesday. Teams will continue looking for the next several days as conditions improve. Grand Teton National Park officials are assisting, along with Park County, Wyoming, and Teton County, Wyoming search and rescue.

Austin King, 22, is a concession employee in Yellowstone National Park who’s been missing since Sept. 17. | Courtesy Yellowstone National Park

King is 6 foot, 160 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and glasses. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants at the time of his disappearance.

If you see him or know where he might be, call the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at (307) 344-2643.