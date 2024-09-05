Seniors treat their community to a smooth, refreshing lemonade - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — At The Homestead Senior Living, community spirit and engagement took center stage with a free lemonade stand open to residents and the community.

The lemonade stand, manned by enthusiastic residents, offered a variety of flavors.

As residents took turns holding signs and flagging down people passing by on Main Street in Rexburg, they began a little competition to see who could bring in the most customers.

It’s a heartwarming sight to see everyone mingling and sharing stories over a glass of

lemonade, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.