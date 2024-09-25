Teen book club to launch at Marshall Public Library - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The Marshall Public Library is launching a new book club for local teenagers.

The Young Reader’s Choice Award book club allows teenagers to read from the most popular books among young readers. Best of all, they get to keep the books for free afterward.

The Pacific Northwest Library Association’s Young Reader’s Choice Award receives book nominations from across the Pacific Northwest. YRCA has book nominations for different divisions, and teenagers vote to select the winners.

Gracie Marsden, the young adult librarian at the Marshall Public Library, wanted to host a book club for YRCA. She worked with the Friends of the Marshall Public Library to secure funding to purchase 20 copies of each book in the intermediate and senior divisions to give to participants, free of cost.

Every month, book club participants will read a different book from the list of nominations and meet at the end of the month to discuss it.

“We talk about things we liked about it, maybe things we didn’t like about it, and just get to fangirl about the books together,” Marsden said.

Book club members will also be free to choose which months they will participate.

“Teens can decide, ‘Oh, you know, the books for October maybe don’t interest me, but the ones for November do,’ so they can pick and choose absolutely which ones they want to participate in,” Marsden said.

In March, YRCA will host a banquet to celebrate the completion of the book club. At the banquet, participants in the YRCA book club can submit their vote for the Young Reader’s Choice Award.

The YRCA book club is open to sixth-grade students through teenagers 18 years old. To participate, teenagers can register at the Marshall Public Library website.