Three ATV crashes at St. Anthony Sand Dunes - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – Three different ATV wrecks at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes this weekend are keeping first responders busy.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle reported the first incident occurred at 11:08 a.m. on Saturday at Egin Lake. One male was injured on his right side but was conscious and breathing.

A second wreck followed at 2:35 p.m. at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. The incident came in as an emergency crash call on the app. Deputies on the scene investigated the crash, but details are not available at this time.

Deputies and EMS personnel responded to a third crash when an ATV rolled at the dunes Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m.

A male individual in the ATV “lost consciousness, regained consciousness, and the report was he was bleeding from his ear and head,” Quayle reported.

While the spike in crashes is not unusual during a holiday, Quayle said that most ATV incidents occur around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July when the sands are shifting and riders are still adjusting to a season of riding on the dunes.

He recommends always wearing a helmet, using flags and “knowing your surroundings.”

“Always ride to your capability and know your capability,” he said.