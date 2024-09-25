Three years into retirement, Pocatello native is author of two books with a third on the way - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Pocatello native Gail McGuire never imagined she’d become the author of two books with a third one on the way, but that’s exactly where she’s at in life.

Set in her old stomping grounds of eastern Idaho, McGuire’s first book, “Raised on Freedom (Favored Tales of a Boomer Kid),” is a memoir of her childhood in Pocatello during the 1960s.

McGuire, who now lives in Las Vegas, was encouraged to write the book after sharing lively stories of her youth with her children and grandchildren.

After retiring in 2021 from a successful career in information management at Idaho National Laboratory, McGuire took the plunge and started her book.

“Growing up in Pocatello was such a phenomenal time. I talked to my siblings, cousins, and childhood friends, and they helped spark memories and enrich the book. Once I started writing, it was hard to stop. The memories came flooding back. Writing the book was a fun and emotional experience,” said McGuire.

Growing up in Indian Hills in south Pocatello, McGuire shares tales of riding horseback unabashedly through Ross Park, Gibson Jack, and Arbon Valley. She has sweet memories of buying penny candy at Dell’s Market, rock candy at the Karmelkorn store on Main Street, and hanging out at the iconic Ross Park Drive-in.

She recalls fond moments in downtown Pocatello, watching movies in the Chief Theater and shopping at The Paris, Fargo’s Department Store, and Buster Brown Shoes. Those with roots in Pocatello will relate to these and other hotspots from the era.

However, McGuire’s life was not perfect. There was tension and turmoil in her family. She is upfront about this part of her life in the book, adding, “Like a fairytale, there is darkness and light.”

McGuire has been pleased with the book’s many positive reviews since its release in 2022.

After it was published, she realized how much she missed writing and that led her to write the second book, “What If I Told You.” It was released this spring.

“What If I Told You” is described as a love story with supernatural suspense and is set in rural Idaho Falls during the 1970s. While the book is fiction, it’s inspired by some of her experiences and life decisions as a young woman starting her career at the INL.

“The book walks the line between real-world conflict and eerie mysticism. It explores someone coming from struggle and conflict, going into a coma, and having the choice to take a different life path,” said McGuire.

The book takes readers to landmarks in or near Idaho Falls, such as Shelley, the St. Anthony Sand Dunes, Freeman Park, Lindsay Boulevard, and the Idaho Falls River Walk.

Though it’s only been out for a few months, it’s getting rave reviews on Amazon and Goodreads. Readers have described the book as a “tribute to Idaho” and “a tale of heavenly intervention.” The book’s success has moved McGuire to write a sequel, “Remember What I Told You,” which will be released sometime next year.

Courtesy Gail McGuire

Her advice to others contemplating writing a book is “Sit down and write. And write a good book because you’ll read it many times.”

Readers can find more information about McGuire and her books on her author’s page. Digital and physical copies are available on Amazon and Goodreads.