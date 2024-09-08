Twenty-three-year old Idahoan dies after being struck by Subaru on I-84 - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on Interstate 84, according to the Idaho State Police.

The man, who was 23, was crossing the westbound lanes of I-84 on foot when a grey 2011 Subaru Impreza traveling westbound hit him just before 3 a.m.

He died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The vehicle’s driver, a 30-year-old man from Nampa, had fastened his seatbelt and did not require hospitalization.

“The left two lanes of Interstate 84 were blocked for approximately 4 hours,” an Idaho State Police news release said. “This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.”

The fatality occurred at milepost 46.

Last year, 236 Idaho pedestrians were involved in crashes — 31 of whom died, according to Idaho Transportation Department data.

The 31 deaths were a 94% increase from 2022, when 16 pedestrians died in crashes.