Two commercial projects are being built in Ammon and here's what they are - East Idaho News

AMMON — Two commercial projects are in the works across from Maverik near the Ammon Road and Lincoln Road roundabout.

The smaller building directly across the road will be a McDonald’s restaurant. According to Delaine Rydalch, the restaurant’s director of operations, it’s slated for completion by late October or early November.

The restaurant will include a play place and menu, which will be similar to other locations. But Rydalch tells EastIdahoNews.com the play area will have some electronic features that are different from other stores.

“We’ve got electronic devices that we don’t have at our other restaurants that will go there,” Rydalch explains. “There will be additional interactive games for them to use.”

McDonald’s restaurant in the works across from Maverik on Ammon Road. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The kiosks where customers order will also have a cash recycling feature, meaning patrons can pay with cash, and the machine will dispense change. At other locations, customers are limited to using a debit or credit card only.

Rydalch says putting a McDonald’s at this location was a corporate decision, and it likely had something to do with the traffic volume and growth on that side of town.

“It’s exciting to have a McDonald’s that close to the residential area,” Rydalch says.

Trent Cichos is the franchisor of the new restaurant, along with eight other McDonald’s stores between Rexburg and Blackfoot.

The Ammon Road store will be open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Commercial building under construction on Ammon Road | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

On the south side of McDonald’s is another commercial project owned by Riverbend Management. Construction Solutions Company is the contractor building the project.

A company representative says they’re building an empty shell that will be commercial space for lease. The remaining construction will be determined by the tenant.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Riverbend Management to find out if any tenants have signed a lease. We will update this story if they respond.