US-20 Rexburg exit to temporarily close Monday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

REXBURG­ ­— U.S. Highway 20 Exit 332 for University Boulevard in Rexburg will fully close starting Monday, Sept. 30, for crews to complete final paving and striping operations. Work is not expected to take more than a few days, and the exit will be re-opened as soon as it is completed.

This closure was purposefully scheduled during Madison School District’s harvest break to least affect traffic. Detours include Exit 328 (Thornton), Exit 333 (Main Street) and Exit 337 (North Rexburg). After re-opening next week, construction work at Exit 332 will be minimal and off the roadway.

Construction does continue at Exit 333 with one lane running in each direction. These projects to create safe and efficient diverging diamond interchanges at both Rexburg exits are still expected to be complete later this fall.

For more information about this project, visit https://itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/us20rexburg. Drivers can also use the 511 app to see current status on this and other Idaho projects.