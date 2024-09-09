Utah mother charged with 44 felonies for alleged sex crimes against her daughter - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A Provo mother was charged Monday with 44 felony charges accusing her of allowing a registered sex offender to abuse her young daughter for years while receiving money and gifts from him.

The 43-year-old woman is charged in 4th District Court with 16 counts of human trafficking of a child, 16 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, rape of a child, sodomy on a child and object rape of a child, all first-degree felonies; and lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony.

KSL.com is currently not naming the woman to protect the identity of the child.

The woman is accused of “taking sexual pictures and videos” of her 10-year-old daughter “for years,” according to charging documents.

“She would send these pictures and videos to (Chris Alan Seamann) at Seamann’s request and in exchange for money or other gifts,” the charges allege.

The woman also admitted to meeting Seamann in person about 10 times, and each time he would give her more “money or give gifts in exchange for the sex acts” with the young girl, according to the charges.

Seamann, 52, of Mesquite, Nevada, was charged Friday with sodomy on a child and rape of a child, first-degree felonies; three counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony; and lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony.