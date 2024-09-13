Woman arrested after crash into DMV building - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was arrested after she crashed into a DMV building in Idaho Falls.

The incident happened Thursday night and was reported at 11:25. There was “extensive damage to the north side of the DMV building,” according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

A driver and three adult passengers were traveling southbound on Yellowstone Avenue at E Street.

The white Mazda SUV jumped the curb, drove onto the grass, hit two parked vehicles owned by the county and crashed into the north end of the building, Clements said.

The driver, Breeyona Vallo, 21, was arrested for felony aggravated DUI. Clements said a breathalyzer test showed a 0.185 and a 0.184 blood alcohol level. 0.08% is the legal blood alcohol limit in Idaho.

A 28-year-old passenger was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation for DUI, Clements added.

City of Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth said all four people were transported to a local hospital. It’s unknown how bad their injuries were.

On Friday morning, the DMV building on the side labeled “D7 Treatment Program, Bonneville County Drug Court” had boarded up windows. One window that was still exposed had been shattered. On the pavement, there was still leftover glass. On the grass nearby was what appeared to be a few car parts.

A viewer sent pictures to EastIdahoNews.com showing the inside of the building with broken glass and debris strewn everywhere.

Clements said the vehicle involved was towed and no other injuries were reported.

