Woman finds live mouse in her in-flight meal, prompting an early landing - East Idaho News

(KMVT) – After a mouse scurried out of a passenger’s in-flight meal, a plane headed from Norway to Spain had to make an early landing.

Jarle Borrestad was on a Scandinavian Airlines flight on Wednesday when a mouse climbed out of the in-flight meal given to the woman sitting next to him, BBC News reports. Passengers were calm and “not stressed at all” by the find, Borrestad said, but he did admit to putting his socks over his pant legs, so the mouse couldn’t crawl up them.

The flight was diverted to Denmark for an early landing because the mouse posed a safety risk. The landing was in line with normal procedure, according to airline spokespersons.

“This is something that happens extremely rarely,” said spokesperson Oystein Schmidt, as reported by BBC News.

Passengers were transferred to a different plane that took them the rest of the way to Spain. Borrestad said the incident only added a few hours to the trip.

Airline spokesperson Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji told USA Today that the plane the mouse was found on would be inspected and fumigated. The airline will also review how its suppliers operate and make changes as needed “to avoid scenarios like these in the future.”

