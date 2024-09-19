Yellowstone releases body camera footage from officer-involved shooting at Canyon Village - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – As part of the National Park Service’s established protocol regarding officer-involved shootings, Yellowstone National Park has released body worn camera footage from a July 4, 2024, officer-involved shooting at Canyon Village.

The community briefing video shows the significant sections of the body worn camera footage from some of the involved law enforcement officers. The video is intended to help community members gain a better understanding of what occurred.

This incident is still under investigation. The investigation, which includes the actions taken by NPS law enforcement officers, is being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

All information in the community briefing video is based on the details currently available. Some images and audio in this video have been altered or concealed to protect the privacy of the individuals involved.

A word of caution: This video of an officer-involved shooting contains graphic content and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.