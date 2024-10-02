2 people escape after plane crashes into Idaho lake, officials uncertain if aircraft will be removed from water - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an aircraft crash at Pettit Lake in northern Blaine County.

Crash scene investigation determined that a 76-year-old male from Sun Valley, with a 64-year-old male passenger from Salt Lake City, were sightseeing in a Cessna 180. The pilot attempted to “buzz” the lake when one of the airplane’s wheels caught the water. The pilot tried to throttle out of it and pull up but could not, and the plane hit the water again and crashed into the lake.

The occupants exited the plane as it sank into the lake. Nearby boaters came to their rescue, assisted them out of the water, and back to shore, then offered aid until first responders arrived. The occupants were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for minor injuries.

The U.S. Forest Service and the FAA have been notified of the crash. The Forest Service will determine if the plane will be brought up and removed from the lake depending on the depth of the wreckage. The FAA will be taking over the crash investigation.