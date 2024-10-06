38 mayors from Eastern Idaho taking strides in annual Mayor's Walking Challenge - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

BOISE — Thirty-eight East Idaho mayors are participating this month in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of physical activity. Mayors from every Idaho county are registered, making it a true statewide event.

The Mayor’s Walking Challenge works like this: Idaho mayors set a step goal of either 5,000 or 10,000 steps per day in October, then use a smartphone app or activity tracker to log their steps. Those who reach a step goal earn funds for their community.

Mayors earn $500 in grant funds for walking 165,000 steps in October (5,000 daily average) or $1,000 for walking 310,000 steps (10,000 daily average). The Mayor’s Walking Challenge has returned more than $525,000 to Idaho communities since its inception in 2014.

Those funds support a variety of projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, park amenities, scholarships for youth programs, and more.

“We are excited and thankful to see more than half of Idaho’s mayors participate in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge,” Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Senior Program Officer Courtney Frost said. “Walking is one of the best things people can do for their health, and this challenge encourages them to be active and show their community how important it is to be physically active.”

In total, 115 mayors from across Idaho are participating.

38 East Idaho Mayors are taking part in the 2024 Mayor’s Walking Challenge. | Courtesy Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health