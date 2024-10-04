Broulim's greeter who makes everyone's day better gets surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We have received several messages over the past few weeks about a man named Brian who works at Broulim’s in Rigby. Here’s one:

This gentleman sits in a chair just beside the second set of doors to Broulim’s and greets EVERYONE! He not only greets us but does it with enthusiasm. It seems like he remembers us and tells us, “I’m so glad to see you both today!” He does this for every single person and you can’t help but smile when you walk into the store. If you call the store, they will know exactly who this gentleman is because he just stands out so much. He is exceptional.

Another email said:

I have never met Brian. While I was scrolling through Facebook, I saw a post about the man who works at the door at Broulim’s and how happy he made the individual making the post. Then I started reading the comments and there are many about him singing, “You Are My Sunshine” and just sharing love and joy to the customers at Broulims. So many people spoke of his kindness. So Brian touched my heart and made me smile without me even having the opportunity to even personally experience his kindness. The ripple effect of his love is reaching those who don’t even know him and I now plan to make a special trip to Rigby to meet my friend Brian in person to thank him for the joy he has brought to my heart.

We decided to go meet Brian and surprise him for Feel Good Friday. Check out his reaction in the video player above!