A couple who started 'Grab and Go' for anyone who needs a meal is honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

David and Bonnie have been running the Grab and Go Lunch in Idaho Falls for several years now.

It started as a service to the community in 2020 with a desire to provide meals for anyone who needs a bite to eat – no questions asked.

David and Bonnie serve diligently every day, and work hard to obtain, cook and provide meals for those who need it the most. They are an example of service and love to everyone.

We wanted to honor them for Feel Good Friday. Watch the surprise in the video player above!