A delightful ride down Main Street in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The Homestead Senior Living in Rexburg has embraced the beauty of the fall season by organizing charming carriage rides for their residents. This delightful outing allows seniors to enjoy the picturesque landscapes of the area while reminiscing about simpler times.

As the sound of hooves on the pavement echoes through the streets, residents are treated to a leisurely tour that highlights the community’s scenic charm.

The gentle sway of the carriage and the crisp autumn air create a serene atmosphere, fostering connections among residents as they share stories and laughter along the way.

Everyone wants to feel like royalty, and what better way than to ride in a white carriage with red velvet seats, practicing your princess wave while you drag main street.