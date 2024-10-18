Amazing Glaze Donuts in Pocatello is coming to a nearby city. Find out where and when - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The owners of a popular shop in Pocatello announced they are opening another location in a different eastern Idaho city, where the community can indulge in their delectable doughnuts.

Husband-and-wife duo Dean and Katie Giesbrecht are bringing Amazing Glaze Donuts to Idaho Falls at 2299 East 17th Street. This is near Michaels, in the former Greenhouse Coffee location.

Both owners say they are excited to open on Tuesday, Oct. 22. They posted a Facebook video this week talking about the news. The post got over 440 likes and over 200 comments.

“Idaho Falls, we can’t wait to meet you and to get to know you. Honestly, guys, I am just totally blown away! We are super stoked,” Dean said in the Facebook video.

“We get people that ask us all the time, ‘When are you going to open up in Idaho Falls?'” Katie told EastIdahoNews.com. “We just want everybody involved to know how much we appreciate being here!”

This is Amazing Glaze Donuts’ third location. One is on Cedar Street in Pocatello, and the other is on campus at Idaho State University.

The business is known for popular items such as its glazed rings, maple bars, Bavarian cream-filled doughnuts and fritters.

Dean said they offer close to 50 different varieties of doughnuts on a given day, and they’re made fresh. Staff comes up with new creations all the time.

“Everything is done by hand. Everything from start to finish is truly a gourmet doughnut,” he said.

And with the exception of the cake doughnuts, all of the doughnuts are made with real Idaho potatoes.

“Our staff peels at least 200 pounds of potatoes every day that they are working. That’s what makes them pretty unique because that’s not in all doughnut recipes. We call them ‘potato doughnuts.’ So our raised doughnuts, that’s what those are,” Katie said.

Making one batch from start to finish takes at least five hours and produces about 400 doughnuts. Multiple batches are made so customers can enjoy them.

Some of the doughnuts that have been offered. | Courtesy Amazing Glaze Donuts

Dean and Katie take pride in their staff and in providing great customer service, which they will also bring to Idaho Falls.

“The goal is for every person to come in and leave better than you walked in,” Dean said. “So if you’re having a bad day, we can put a smile on your face before you leave.”

The new location will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will offer not only doughnuts but cinnamon rolls made of doughnut dough, and there will be coffee.

Dean and Katie invite anyone to come in. They said that they try not to sell out of doughnuts, but it may be a learning process with a brand new store.

“We are asking people: just bear with us. Don’t get frustrated if for the first couple of weeks, you’re coming in and we’re constantly sold out. It’s going to take us some time to figure out exactly how much (doughnuts) we need,” Dean said.