Area teams avoid upsets, hold onto state rankings as regular season winds down - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — There was no significant movement for area teams in this week’s state media football poll.

Rigby and Madison remained third and fourth in 6A, although Coeur d’Alene tied the Bobcats with 13 points.

Skyline, Hillcrest and Pocatello retained their spots in the 5A poll, while Sugar-Salem stayed No. 2 in 4A.

The 4A poll did have a shakeup as Homedale took over the No. 1 spot and previous No. 1 Fruitland dropped to No. 3 after a loss to Homedale.

Unbeaten Aberdeen retained its top spot in 3A, while Firth and North Fremont swapped No. 4 and No. 5 positions after the Cougars defeated the Huskies last week.

Unbeaten Butte County is still second the 2A rankings behind unbeaten Kendrick, which received eight of 10 first-place votes.

Carey overtook Dietrich for the top spot in the 1A poll after defeating the Blue Devils 54-6 last week.

State Media Poll

Week 8

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (10) 7-0 50 1

2. Eagle 6-1 34 2

3. Rigby 6-1 33 3

t-4. Madison 6-1 13 4

t-4. Coeur d’Alene 5-2 13 5

Others receiving votes: Highland 7.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (8) 6-1 47 1

2. Skyline (2) 5-2 41 2

3. Minico 6-1 32 3

4. Hillcrest 5-2 15 4

5. Pocatello 4-2 9 5

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 3, Emmett 2, Vallivue 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (4) 6-1 38 3

2. Sugar-Salem (4) 5-2 34 2

3. Fruitland (1) 6-1 30 1

4. Buhl (1) 5-1 22 4

5. Weiser 5-2 20 5

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 3, Moscow 2, Kimberly 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Aberdeen (10) 6-0 50 1

2. Declo 6-1 40 2

3. West Side 5-1 30 3

4. Firth 5-2 20 5

5. North Fremont 4-2 10 4

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (8) 6-0 48 1

2. Butte County (2) 6-0 42 2

3. Logos 6-1 27 3

4. Valley 5-1 19 4

5. Hagerman 6-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: Prairie 3, Potlatch 1.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 6-1 50 2

2. Dietrich 6-1 30 1

3. Council 5-1 25 —

4. Tri-Valley 6-1 17 5

5. Garden Valley 4-1 11 3

Others receiving votes: Lakeside 6, Wallace 6, Shoshone 4, Rockland 1.

Voters: Kade Calvin, KPVI; Kole Emplit, KMVT; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Adam Engel, Times-News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press.