BOOM! What is that loud sound happening in Rigby? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS —- Beginning around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, EastIdahoNews.com was inundated with questions about a very loud noise in Rigby.

Locals in Rigby (and some in Menan) heard what they describe as a “loud boom” sound, according to messages and emails.

“I live in Rigby, and these booms seem to be getting louder every week. Theories range from fireworks (just one doesn’t make sense, and it’s too mechanical-sounding) to sonic boom (which there are no other sounds like a plane, and being a military brat and wife of a veteran, this isn’t possible either),” one message said. “Do you know what it is? The people of Rigby are annoyed and concerned about this.”

Another viewer emailed, “There seems to be loud bang or booms going off in center of town Rigby in the evening and at night. Some are saying it shakes their houses.”

Others took to Rigby community Facebook pages to ask other locals if they had information.

What is that sound?

EastIdahoNews.com made some calls to try and get to the bottom of the boom.

Jennifer Fullmer, a spokeswoman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says their office has been receiving questions about the sound, but they have no information on what is causing it.

Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer told us his department is investigating the sound but are at a loss too.

“We’d love to know what it is,” says Chief Fullmer. “It’s been happening about once a week every month for a while.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Rocky Mountain Power to find out whether the sound was caused by a power-related technical issue.

That’s where we got an answer – well, maybe.

According to company spokesperson Dave Eskelsen, a power circuit in Rigby experienced a circuit breaker trip at 10:23 p.m. on Monday night. Eskelson says this could potentially cause a loud “booming” sound.

“A circuit breaker protecting the main transformer detected some kind of a problem,” says Eskelsen. “It could (make a sound) if there was a disturbance, and it produced an arc. Usually, a circuit breaker trip doesn’t make much sound. The things that make sounds are if one of the protective fuses break – that makes a loud report.”

Eskelson said there was another technical issue with the same circuit around 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, but it is not clear if it made a loud sound.

This also occurred on a different day and time than people are reporting to EastIdahoNews.com.

Eskelson says the only other power-related issues that could’ve made a sound occurred on July 1 and Aug. 13. This doesn’t explain reports that it has been happening multiple times for months.

So the question remains – what is making the loud sound? And will it happen again?

If you have the answer – or some ideas – let us know in the comments or send an email to news@eastidahonews.com. We will keep you updated as we learn more.