Burger Theory to unveil limited-edition burger for high school senior project - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A high school student will use his senior project to show off his culinary skills and raise funds for a local charity.

Watersprings School senior and cook at Burger Theory Chance Szyfer will debut his personal creation, the Sunset Burger, at a charity dinner for his senior project. After graduating, Szyfer plans to attend culinary school and thinks this would be the perfect project for growing his skills.

“Cooking is already a big passion of mine, and I think creating a burger is the beginning step of going into culinary school and the restaurant business,” Szyfer said.

The hearty burger will have spicy garlic mayo, bacon, egg, avocado, cheese, lettuce and tomato. During the charity dinner, $5 from each Sunset Burger purchase will go towards the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen.

“I’ve served at the soup kitchen before and I think it’s great benefiting the homeless and always giving them a meal,” Szyfer said.

At Watersprings School, seniors spend at least 15 hours working on a senior project. The projects involve a passion of choice and must include service to the school, a church or the community.

Burger Theory kitchen manager Jordan Scott says Szyfer is one of his favorite cooks, and is excited to help him with the project.

“It’s a good cause, and Chance is working really hard for it, and I’d like to see him succeed,” Scott said.

The Burger Theory charity dinner will be on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the 3005 South Fork Boulevard restaurant in Idaho Falls. Those who can’t come that night can still try the Sunset Burger throughout the month.