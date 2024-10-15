Clothesline Project returns to CEI for its fourth year - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Clothesline Project returns to Idaho Falls for its fourth year, taking place from Oct. 15-17 at College of Eastern Idaho. This meaningful interactive exhibit raises awareness of victims of assault and abuse while honoring survivors through the art of shirt-making.

The Clothesline Project offers a platform for survivors who have experienced any form of intimate violence in their lives to come forward and design a t-shirt, expressing their unique stories through words and artwork. Victims’ families and friends are also encouraged to participate, emphasizing the importance of collective healing and support.

The community is warmly welcomed to attend this three-day event in the CEI Cafeteria. Those impacted by domestic violence are encouraged to design shirts for the clothesline on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and Thursday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, we will be hosting a free luncheon program on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you plan to attend, please sign up using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1pguXU8tBsQeYOr_pZ3ZLXlvGss5vYgCxD3ARARsQNok/edit

The concept of the Clothesline Project originated in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1990, driven by a startling revelation. During the same period when 58,000 soldiers lost their lives in the Vietnam War, 51,000 U.S. women were killed by individuals they trusted and loved. This shocking statistic propelled the creation of a program dedicated to exposing the issue of violence against women. Artist Rachel Carey-Harper envisioned displaying color-coded t-shirts on a public clothesline to draw attention to this critical issue.

Currently, there are an estimated 500 projects nationally and internationally, totaling approximately 50,000 to 60,000 shirts. These projects span across 41 states and 5 countries, illustrating the widespread impact of this grassroots movement.

The clothesline adorned with differently colored shirts serves multiple essential purposes. It serves as an educational tool, allowing visitors to understand the extent of the issue. Simultaneously, it acts as a healing tool for survivors and their support networks. By hanging a shirt on the line, they can symbolically release some of the pain tied to their experiences and move forward. Most importantly, it lets those suffering in silence realize they are not alone.

Different colors of shirts on display convey various forms of violence: