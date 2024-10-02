Crawfish boil satisfies group of local seniors - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The Homestead Senior Living recently hosted a lively crawfish boil that brought residents

together for a day of delicious food and camaraderie.

First, the residents baited and set the traps. Then, the next day, they went back to find they had quite the catch! The residents were all anxious for their delicious lunch feast.

The air was filled with the mouthwatering aroma of spices and fresh seafood as Blake prepared the crawfish, potatoes, and corn in large pots. Residents gathered around long tables adorned with festive decorations, eagerly anticipating the feast. Laughter and conversation flowed freely as they shared stories and memories, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that celebrated the joy of togetherness.

Everyone dug into the flavorful spread, enjoying the unique experience of peeling crawfish and savoring the flavors of a classic southern tradition.

Music played in the background, adding to the festive vibe, this Crawfish Boil was more than just a meal; it was a reminder of the vibrant connections and cherished moments that define life at The Homestead Senior Living.