Crews working to contain 2 lightning-caused wildfires near Salmon - East Idaho News

SALMON – The lightning-caused Red Rock Fire 15 miles west of Salmon is now 78,795 acres and 19% contained.

That’s the latest update from fire officials, as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire started on September 2 near Panther Creek and increased significantly earlier this month due to wind gusts over 60 mph. About 45 firefighters were trapped for a while when the blaze destroyed a bridge in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

Cooler temperatures over the last several days have been beneficial in firefighting efforts, but trees and other vegetation in the path of the fire have been an ongoing challenge.

A news release from fire officials Saturday morning says fire officials hit a few snags in their efforts to remove trees and tie fire lines together.

“The landscape still has lots of fire and heat,” the news release says. “Crews went in near Moyer Peak in the morning but had to leave as temperatures warmed and road conditions deteriorated.”

Fire officials are planning to “re-engage more heavily” Saturday, clearing vegetation along the road with heavy equipment.

“Firefighters will continue to mop up areas where previous firing operations occurred,” the news release says.

Crews are also battling the lightning-caused Garden Fire about 10 miles north of Red Rock. The 10,993-acre blaze is only 2% contained.

Thick smoke and flames up high in the woods where the fire is the most intense is posing a challenge to firefighters.

“Firefighters patrolled the Salmon River and Panther Creek corridors (Friday),” fire officials say. “Fire remained in heavy fuels such as logs, stumps, and trees, although light fuels such as grass were not carrying fire. Crews will continue to monitor the Garden fire and act if necessary.”

Despite hazy conditions in the vicinity of these fires, fire officials say visibility will continue to improve throughout the day.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s with light wind gusts under 15 mph.

Firefighters anticipate a 5 to 10 degree drop in temperatures and “moderate gusty wind” when a storm rolls through on Monday.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

“Please stay out of the fire area. There is still active fire behavior in the fire area. There are multiple roads and bridges that have been destroyed or are impassable,” fire officials say.

A crew of 619 is battling the Red Rock Fire and 70 people are monitoring the Garden Fire.

While no injuries have occurred on either blaze, areas northwest of the Red Rock Fire are preparing to evacuate if fire activity increases. Areas north of the Garden Fire are in the same boat.

There are also several closures and restrictions in effect. Click here for those details.