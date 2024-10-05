Red Rock Fire near Challis increases to 50,000 acres, destroying bridge and trapping firefighters - East Idaho News

CHALLIS – About 45 firefighters are stuck after a wildfire near Challis destroyed a bridge and numerous structures in the area.

The firefighters are safe and no injuries have been reported, according to fire officials, but numerous people living in the area have been evacuated. Crews are working to get the firefighters out Saturday.

August Isernhagen, a deputy incident commander for one of the interagency fire teams, tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rock and Black Eagle Fires northwest of Challis near Panther Creek, which crews have been battling since August, experienced significant growth overnight due to wind gusts over 60 mph.

Together, Isernhagen estimates the fires grew from about 10,000 acres to about 50,000 acres in the last 24 hours.

“We have aircraft trying to fly over the area right now to get exact acreage or closer acreage. We’re having a hard time because it’s so smoky,” Isernhagen says.

It isn’t clear how the fires started. As far as Isernhagen knows, no one has been injured. Though numerous structures were destroyed, crews are still trying to determine specifics.

“One of the bridges on the main access road burnt, so they’re having a difficult time getting in to some of the area,” Isernhagen explains.

There are numerous trees and boulders across the roads as well, which makes it a struggle for firefighters to get in and out.

The firefighters who are stuck moved into pre-designated safety zones as the fire was “blowing up” late Friday night, Isernhagen says. They are safe and accounted for.

An evacuation order is in place for people living near Panther Creek and surrounding communities. U.S. Highway 93 between Elk Bend and Salmon is in a “Ready” status as the eastern edge of the fire gets closer.

“Last night, we had reports of missing individuals. As of this morning, all of those people are safe and accounted for,” says Isernhagen. “We don’t believe anyone is left in the burn area, but we’re still trying to assess that as well.”

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area as they work to rescue the firefighters and battle the blaze.

Forecasters are predicting light winds and cooler temperatures in the area over the next several days. No rain is anticipated, but fallen trees still pose a risk for increased fire activity.

“Areas where humidities fall below 25% with gusty afternoon winds can experience increased activity, including short-range spotting. Opportunities to attack the fire directly will likely be confined to morning hours and when effective water support is available,” a Saturday morning news release from Salmon-Challis National Forest says.

A map with updated fire size, along with a list of road and area closures will be posted online as soon as possible.