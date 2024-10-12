Dazzling performance of 'Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' set to shine at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho will host the beloved Broadway musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Written by acclaimed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” has been celebrated worldwide for its vibrant storytelling, engaging score, and universal themes of hope and family.

The production will star Casey Elliott, known for his performances with the award-winning musical group GENTRI, in the title role of Joseph. Joining him is YouTube sensation Lexi Walker as the Narrator, with additional performances by KayCee Stroh of “High School Musical,” and comedian Shaun Johnson of “The Johnson Files.”

The evening promises to be a captivating experience with local talent bringing the ensemble, choir and orchestra to life. Audiences can expect a blend of spectacular singing, colorful costumes and dynamic choreography, making this a must-see event for theater enthusiasts of all ages.

Critics have praised the show for its heartwarming portrayal of Joseph’s story.

“I was impressed with how much heart this production had, especially in the moment of the brothers’ redemption. When that moment is done right, it’s great theater, and this production got it right,” remarked Kevin Rolfe of the Utah Concert Review.

This event is sure to be a highlight of the fall season. Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” live on stage.

Tickets for the event start at $15. Purchase tickets at www.byui.edu/tickets.