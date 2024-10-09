Deputies respond to Thunder Ridge High School regarding concerning social media post  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local school received a report of a threatening social media post Wednesday morning, and deputies are investigating.

According to a letter sent to parents and students by Thunder Ridge High School Principal Trent Dabell and Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme, a report was received before school began.

It was an image of a firearm that had been posted on social media that referenced Thunder Ridge High School. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com that deputies have been investigating since around 7 a.m. and that they have an increased presence at the school.

Lovell added they learned that the original post came from out of the area, and a screenshot of that was being shared locally.

“At this point, there is no credible threat or issue to any of our schools,” Lovell said.

Dabell and Woolstenhulme said the school is not on lockdown but staff is actively monitoring the safety of students. Click here to read the full letter.

Dabell and Woolstenhulme both said they understand the high level of concern the news might bring and as a parent or guardian, they have the right to have children stay home from school.

“We are grateful to the students and families who reported this so that we could respond to the situation early to keep our kids and employees safe,” said Woolstenhulme to EastIdahoNews.com.