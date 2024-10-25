Driggs pharmacist, triathlete seriously injured after being hit by alleged drunk driver - East Idaho News

DRIGGS – A local pharmacist and triathlete was seriously injured after being hit by a driver who was allegedly drunk.

Brent Peacock was severely injured in the crash, reportedly breaking a C1 bone in the neck area of his spine.

According to the New York Times and Jackson Hole Magazine, Peacock is a youth mountain biking coach and a five-time U.S. national winter triathlon champion.

Luis Gustavo Rosas Abarca, 25, is charged with felony aggravated DUI.

Luis Gustavo Rosas Abarca | Jefferson County Jail

Court documents say that on Saturday around 6:42 p.m., a Teton County Sheriff’s deputy was advised of a car accident at the intersection of Bates Road and Courthouse Drive.

When the deputy arrived, an SUV was on its side facing north on Bates Road, and a Toyota Tundra was close by “with extensive front end damage.”

Police reports say the deputy noticed a man, identified as Peacock, inside the SUV. The deputy says Peacock was “moving but could not get out of the vehicle.”

The deputy reportedly broke the sunroof of the SUV and helped Peacock out of the car. Peacock told the deputy he was in pain in his neck, back, and hip areas.

After confirming Peacock was responsive, the deputy went to the Toyota and opened the driver’s side door. According to court documents, the deputy “could immediately smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage and what (the deputy) believed was burnt marijuana odor as well.”

The deputy says he could not find anyone in the Toyota but noticed a man, later identified as Rosas Abarca, in the roadway “holding his chest and appeared to be having a hard time breathing.”

The deputy went over to Rosas Abarca and reportedly noticed “bruising around his left clavicle indicative of him having been driving the vehicle.” The deputy also noted he could smell alcohol on Rosas Abarca’s breath.

Rosas Abarca allegedly admitted to having consumed two beers, and the deputy reported that his speech was slurred and his eyes were “bloodshot and glossy.”

When asked what happened, Rosas Abarca reportedly stated he was driving when “a vehicle tried to pass him and he went into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting the vehicle and hit the vehicle in the lane he went to.”

The deputy spoke with multiple witnesses to the crash, who said they saw the Toyota speeding down the roadway before going into the oncoming traffic lane and hitting the SUV head-on.

Witnesses also reported seeing a woman holding a backpack get out of the passenger side of the Toyota after the crash and leave the scene.

Rosas Abarca and Peacock were both transported to Teton Valley Hospital. Peacock reportedly broke a C1 bone in his neck and was flown to EIRMC in Idaho Falls due to the severity of his injuries.

According to EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Niemann, Peacock has since been discharged.

Police reports say Rosas Abarca had a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .163, and tested presumptive positive for having used cocaine.

After being medically cleared, Rosas Abarca was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 30. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.