Driver dies after hitting semi near Roberts - East Idaho News

The following is from Idaho State Police.

UPDATE

The 29-year-old male from Nampa driving the 2011 Honda Accord succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Oct. 4.

ORIGINAL STORY

ROBERTS — A 29-year-old Nampa man was seriously injured after his car rear-ended a semi-truck at the intersection of State Highway 33 and Interstate 15 north of Roberts on Friday morning.

The man was driving a 2011 Honda Accord on State Highway 33 when he hit the tractor-trailer that was waiting to turn east into the Sage Port of Entry. The semi-trailer driven by a 62-year-old man from Alberta, Canada.

The driver of the Honda was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at 11:30 a.m. in Jefferson County. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The intersection was blocked for approximately three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.