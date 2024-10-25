Eighth graders invited to enter contest naming an ITD snowplow - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — Idaho’s eighth graders have less than a week left to help name the Idaho Transportation Department’s snowplows. The first ITD Name a Snowplow contest ends on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Eighth grade teachers are invited to submit a name picked by their classes to ITD. Those names will be voted on by ITD employees, and 12 names will be chosen for snowplows this year. ITD chose to ask eighth graders for the names because they are close to getting their learner’s permits and entering driver’s education.

ITD is collecting names through an online form (please only submit if you are teacher or homeschool parent). Educational materials about snowplow safety were also provided through the Department of Education newsletter.

Contest winners will be announced by early January. The names will be featured on the plows’ blades. The winning classrooms will receive recognition and a special visit from the snowplow they helped name.

Full contest rules can be found on ITD’s website.