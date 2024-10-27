Emma Ray and Ron James battle for Teton County Commissioner District 3 - East Idaho News

DRIGGS – Republican Ron James is running against Democrat Emma Ray for Teton County Commissioner District 3.

Bob Heneage is the current commissioner and is not running for re-election. The seat is a four-year term.

To learn more about Ray, visit her website.

To learn more about James, visit his website. James did not respond to EastIdahoNews.com.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Responses were required to be 250 words or less.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Ray: Since moving to the valley nine years ago, I have prioritized being an engaged community member both personally and professionally. I’m a former Teton High School science teacher, I currently serve as a board member of Teton Valley Housing and Teton Valley Community Recycling, I work at the Driggs Farmers Market for a local farm, and I am the primary caregiver to my two-year-old daughter Poppy. My husband Tucker and I started a volunteer program through the Library providing STEM activities for kids that eventually grew into the beloved Makerspace. I’ve volunteered for many local organizations, from the food pantry to school garden programs, and I’m passionate about helping young people participate in local politics. As far as my educational background, I have a bachelor’s degree in biology and a teaching certificate in physics.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Ray: I’m running for County Commissioner to help Teton Valley stay a strong, rural community. We’re strongest when our workforce has housing, families have the care they need, and businesses thrive. I also believe we need to respect our rural roots and protect our local food, water, and wildlife. This is a truly unique place that requires actively engaged local leaders. Another major goal of mine is to help more people understand how local government touches their lives and how they can get involved. I envision a long-term civic engagement effort that will cultivate the people of our valley as informed, engaged leaders of the future.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Ray: One of the most immediate issues is affordability. We are living in a housing crisis, a childcare desert, and a local economy that is vulnerable to the highs and lows of the tourism and real estate industries. Regular folks are getting forced out of our community by wealthy outside interests who are taking advantage of our valley to make a profit. I believe our local government needs to take an active role in protecting the fabric of our community in the face of this wave of change. We must increase our community resilience. Specifically, I will support our workforce and their families by continuing to engage with partners like Teton Valley Housing, Teton Valley Collaborative for Early Learning, Teton Regional Economic Coalition, and our three City governments, to name a few. I will seek creative public-private partnerships that will help make housing, childcare, and well-paying jobs more accessible to local people. When families thrive, our community as a whole is healthier and more able to meet the needs of everyone from babies to senior citizens.

What are the greatest long-term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Ray: One major long-term challenge is how to protect our valley’s precious natural resources. We live in an incredible place with unique wildlife and recreational opportunities. I will be diligent in reviewing proposed developments, including their environmental impacts and options for mitigation and preservation of open space. I believe we need to be very intentional in how we grow. Growth is inevitable, and we can be actively engaged in ensuring that new development is held accountable for its impacts on our infrastructure, water quality and quantity, farmland, and wildlife habitat. Thankfully, policies that make environmental sense also make financial sense to the county, which will set itself up for failure to deliver necessary services if uncontrolled development occurs in the rural parts of the county. This is why we need to protect the current land development code.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Ray: First of all, I’ll be fully dedicated to the job of being a county commissioner, so that I will be able to do it justice. I believe county commissioners need to take the time to be properly informed on the issues, including how their constituents feel. I will be a genuine, empathetic listener. I’ll work to build and repair relationships with underrepresented people who face additional barriers to getting involved in local issues but whose voices are just as critical to our success as a whole community. In addition to being available by phone, email, and in-person meetings, I’ll take a proactive approach to communicating with the public. As I already mentioned, I also plan to create a long-term civic engagement effort that will help educate the large number of people who are too busy making ends meet to pay attention to what’s happening in their local government, let alone to form an opinion about it and somehow make that opinion heard. We need to address these deeper barriers before we can expect to hear a true cross-section of views through traditional avenues like public comments and town halls.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Are there places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Ray: There are so many areas in the budget that could use more funding. Every department has its own needs. We compete with surrounding communities when it comes to staff recruitment and retention, so salaries and benefits could use more funding. Our infrastructure could certainly use more funding. Our partners addressing issues like domestic violence, food insecurity, affordable housing, and more, could use more funding. The county budget is simply very tight. Unfortunately, the county budgeting process is highly restricted by the state, which earmarks most of the funds available to specific uses, limits counties’ ability to set money aside, and caps any increases in the county’s property tax budget to three percent per year. This leaves local leaders with little flexibility to “move money around” to solve problems. When it comes to making cuts, as I study our county budget, I’m not finding an area that I would feel comfortable taking funds away from. I think the county provides many essential services on a very tight budget.

What is your position on Idaho’s Proposition 1 ballot initiative that would end closed-party primary elections and create ranked-choice voting?

Ray: I support this ballot initiative. I think it will help us move away from the divisiveness of our political party system.

As your county increases in population, what immediate and long-term issues need to be tackled to better accommodate growth and expansion?

Ray: As I already discussed, I think the key immediate and long-term issues are preserving the fabric of our community and protecting our incredible natural resources in the face of rapid growth. We need local leaders who will take an active role in making sure our extraordinary rural community can withstand the immense change that is already happening to us. Please visit emmarayfortetoncounty.com for more information or to reach out to me. I would love to hear from you!