Here are some of the best Halloween events across eastern Idaho this year - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Looking for something fun and spooky to do this Halloween season? Or are looking for something fun but not so scary?

We’ve complied a list of some of the best local Halloween events for those who like the scare – and those who don’t!

If you know of any other events, please send us an email at news@eastidahonews.com!

Idaho Falls

Real Heroes’ Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 1p.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Memorial Drive

“Bring all your little ghosts and goblins to a safe, family-friendly “Real Heroes’ Trunk-or-Treat event hosted by Idaho Falls Police. First responders from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire, the Idaho State Police and local businesses will partner to provide a safe and fun Halloween activity for the families in our community! The event is FREE for attendees.

“Parking is available in the Bonneville County Courthouse Parking Lot or elsewhere downtown as posted. Please watch for other event attendees as you drive through downtown.”

Crawloween Pub Crawl (21+)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Downtown Idaho Falls – Begins at Heads & Tails Distillery.

“Welcome Boos and Ghouls! Crawl through Downtown Idaho Falls with us as we experience a Haunting Night to remember! Buy your Crawloween Card to get special deals on drinks & eats to go!

“Must be 21+ to purchase cards and to complete the crawl!”

Purchase tickets here, or on Saturday at Heads & Tails Distillery.

Halloween Parking Lot Party hosted by Tailored Canine

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: 1230 North Skyline Drive

“We are SO excited to be having our Annual Parking lot party for Halloween! This is geared towards the entire family! Especially kids and dogs! We will have so much fun with tons of activities, food & crafts! This also is a great time to come meet the rapidly growing new staff & get in the books for holiday grooming & boarding.”

Halloween at the Dairy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Reeds Dairy, 2660 West Broadway Street.

Entrance is free.

“Join us for an afternoon of family fun! Wear your costume and enjoy donuts and chocolate milk and participate in the following events:

Horse-drawn wagon rides

Brain freeze ice cream eating contest

Donut eating contest

Animals in our petting area

Games and prizes”

AJ’s Place 2024 Halloween Party with Mr Crowley’s Ozzy Experience

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Location: AJ’s PLace, 1560 Lindsey Boulevard

“Dress to impress in your best Halloween costume and participate in our costume contest with fang-tastic prizes. It’s going to be a howling good time!

Don’t miss out on this wickedly awesome event. Mark your calendars and get ready to have a hauntingly good time at AJ’s Place & Mr Crowley’s Ozzy Experience Halloween Party!

Friday Night Rocktober 25th AJ’s Place in Idaho Falls, ID presents a Halloween Rock & Roll Party with Mr Crowleys Ozzy Experience complete with costume contest and prizes!!

Don’t miss all your favorite MTV Classics like Crazy Train, I Don’t Know, Mama I’m Comin Home, Flying High, Bark At The Moon, Over The Mountain, No More Tears, along with Sabbath classics like War Pigs, Into The Void, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and sooo many more great metal classics from the massive Ozzy Osbourne library!”

Purchase tickets here.

Special Needs Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 555 West 25th Street

“Join us for a Spooky Special Needs Trunk or Treat with Haunted Sensory Attraction!

Are you ready for a frightfully fun Halloween event? Come out to our Special Needs Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 26th from 1-4 PM. Enjoy trick-or-treating, games, and a terrifying haunted sensory attraction designed for all ages and abilities.”

Fright Night

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Waterfront, 1220 Event Center Drive

“The Friday before Halloween it is going down at the Waterfront! This is the PERFECT opportunity to dress up and have a good time with your best friends! Leave your worries at the door! Come make new memories and dance the night away!

“This event will have the following:

Dance Party!

4 professional DJ’s covering different genres of music

Costume contest

Large production

Free parking

Free water

Free Monster energy drinks

“We have worked extremely hard to make sure that you have a great experience! Let’s make memories!”

Purchase tickets here.

Maker’s Night: Haunted House Embroidery (18+)

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 South Capital Avenue

“Just in time for Halloween, we’ll be celebrating the spooky season with a cute embroidery project! Match pre-cut fabric to create your own haunted house then add some embroidery flare like ghosts, bats, words, and more! Mix and match different patterns to have an entirely unique house by the end of the event.

“All classes are 18+ and will have alcoholic beverages available for 21+ attendees.”

“$25 for members, $30 FOR non members. Purchase tickets here.”

Deep Love: A Ghostly Rock Opera

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 8 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Location: Colonial Theater, 450 A Street

“Deep Love is a show without dialogue – a modern take on the opera – where the characters tell the story entirely though the veil of a rock & roll concert. It’s a timeless story of four souls- some living, some dead – whose lives are interlaced by their destructive pursuit of the love they cannot live without.”

Find the Tricky Skeleton Downtown!

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Civitan Plaza, on the Corner of Park Street and B Street in Downtown Idaho Falls

“Come downtown Saturday, Oct. 26th from Noon to 3:00pm and go on a hide-and-seek adventure to find the hidden SKELETONS! We have hidden the SKELETONS in the downtown shops and you need to come find them! Each shop will have a treat for you too!

“Come first to the Civitan Plaza and we will give you a map.

“Once you have found all the hidden SKELETONS come back to the Civitan Plaza and trade in your card and pick out a prize. Take your picture in front of the SKELETON wall!

“(You must be back to the Civitan Plaza before 3:00pm)

For children 2 to 12.”

Rexburg

Halloweentown at Hocus Pocus

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Hemming Village, 160 West 2nd South

“Join us for Rexburg’s most popular Halloween event – Halloweentown at Hocus Pocus.

Come and see how we transform Hemming Village into a fun and spooky Halloweentown and participate in a variety of activities for young and old!

“Hocus Pocus is offering:

Carnival Games

Character Impersonators

Trick-or-Treating

Hay Rides

Rock Wall Climbing

Costume Parade with Cash Prizes

Professional Story Teller

Food Trucks

and so much more!

“As always, and thanks to our sponsor Kettle Embroidery, our event is FREE for everyone!”

Halloween Spooktacular

Date: Monday, Oct. 28

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Rexburg Pediatrics, 255 East 4th North

“Come join us for a fun filled Halloween event for the whole family! Bring your kids & their Halloween bucket to walk through Rexburg Pediatrics, Daniels Family Medicine and Community Care Rexburg!”

Fall Harvest Party Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: Party – 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat – 8 p.m.

Location: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2041 West 5200 South

“Join us for the Fall Harvest and Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Lyman 3rd Ward in Rexburg, Idaho!

“This fun-filled gathering will bring the community together for an evening of festive activities, including a chili contest where you can show off your culinary skills, a trunk-or-treat for the kids (and kids at heart) in their best costumes, and an engaging family history experience to help you connect with your roots.

“Come dressed in your favorite costume, bring your tastiest chili recipe, and get ready to discover more about your family’s history while enjoying the warmth and excitement of the season!

“Sign up to bring chili and join the content here.”

Trick or Treat on Tueller Street

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Tueller Counseling Services, 420 West 4th South

“Bring your little ghouls, ghosts, super heroes and princesses to enjoy a night of trick or treating as you go from office to office to meet our clinical team. Fun, candy, games and more!!!”

Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: PAC Jiu-Jitsu, 887 Jet Stream Drive

“Bring the family for a fun-filled evening of costumes, candy, and community spirit. Decorate your trunk, enjoy festive activities, and connect with fellow members in a safe and welcoming environment. Don’t miss out on this exciting event—see you there!”

Trunk or Treat

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Liberty GMC, 890 West Main Street

“Bring the whole family to our 6th annual Trunk or Treat at Liberty GMC!!

“The Great Bambino’s will be there for delicious food!! See you there!!”

Rigby

J&I Halloween Party

Date: Thursday, Oct. 31

Time: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Location: TC’S Pub, 172 East Main Street

“Live band J&I, dress up, drink specials, snacks, prizes, costume contest… come enjoy your evening with some great music!!”

Sugar N’ Sass Halloween Cookie Porch Pop-Up

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 10 a.m. until sold out

Location: 4117 East 166 North

“Porch pop-ups are back!! Stop by and grab some yummy Halloween treats – I can’t wait till you guys see some of the cookies I will be making this year!!”

Pocatello

Nightmare on Whitaker

Date: Oct. 25, 26 and 31

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location:5297 Whitaker Road

“Come for the Trick, stay for the Treat! Hot chocolate, spiced cider, and donuts available from local vendors!”

Zoo Boo

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Zoo Idaho, 2900 South 2nd Street

“Trick or treat around the zoo and participate in fun activities provided by our vendors. Dress to impress and enter our costume contest. This is a not-so-spooky, safe trick-or-treating atmosphere.”

Trick or Treat Outer Limits Street

Date: Thursday, Oct. 31

Time: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Outer Limits Fun Zone, 1800 Garrett Way, Ste 28

“Our biggest event of the year is back! Trick or Treat Outer Limits Street is happening on Halloween from 3:00-5:30 p.m. Join us and our friends with the Pocatello Fire Department, Police Department, and some of your favorite local businesses for an afternoon of fun and safe trick or treating!

Indoor Trick-or-Treating with local businesses

Candy Drop with the Fire Department

Finger Printing with the Pocatello Police

FREE TO ATTEND!!

“Our Galactic Grill will serve our Halloween special: a personal pumpkin-shaped pizza and small drink for only $5!

“We still have space available if local vendors are interested in setting up an indoor booth! FREE to participate! Call us if interested! 208-232-7529”

Nightmare on Elm Street Halloween Block Party

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Avenue

“Haunted Hollow Presents the 3rd Annual Nightmare on Elm Street Halloween Block Party!

“Celebrate the spooky season with us with a family friendly night of fun! There will be music, games, snacks, and introducing Trick or Treat Street! Where you can Trick or Treat our spooky vendors and explore their creepy wares!

“Explore Haunted Hollow, participate in our costume contest, answer Halloween trivia questions for prizes, enter our raffle for prizes, and win a cake or a pumpkin at the Cake Crawl!

“There will be a raffle drawing every half hour, starting at 4pm. A cake crawl every half hour starting at 3pm.

“The costume contest will begin at 5pm. (Registration going from 3-5pm) Trick-or-Treat Street will go until the candy is gone.

“Bring a camping chair as seating is limited! Don’t miss out on the terrifying fun!”

Halloween Festival by SRD

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Pocatello’s Elk’s Lodge, 401 South Main Street

“Come enjoy this One-of-a-Kind Family Friendly Halloween Event! This fun festival is inside the Elk’s Lodge as part of our festivities we will host in Pocatello this year. FREE entry!”

Wee Witches Party

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: 233 North Main Street Suite B

“Come join us for our favorite event! Our Annual Wee Witches party!! We will have costume contest, potion making, arts and crafts and games!! We sold out the last two years so make sure to sign up by calling or rsvp’ing to the event. Venmo payment holds your spot.”

Pocatello Fall Festival

Date: Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: 10714 Fairgrounds Road

Dia de los Muertos

Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 South 4th Avenue

“Join us as we honor the rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos, a beautiful Mexican holiday celebrating the lives of those who have passed. This day is a joyful commemoration filled with music, food, and heartfelt remembrance.

“Altar of Remembrance: We invite you to bring a photo of a loved one to display on our community altar. We will provide a 5×5 frame for your photo. You can also email a photo to help@wilks.care before the event, and we will prepare it for you.

“Let’s come together to celebrate life, love, and remembrance. All are welcome!”