Here's a list of Halloween events happening in Pocatello over the next several weeks - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The final harvest has begun, which means it is time for some Halloween Fun. There are numerous haunted houses, trunk or treat events, and festivals going on the next few weekends leading up to Halloween.

All events are in Pocatello, unless otherwise specified.

Haunted Houses

Delirium is a haunted attraction in the old Convergy’s building next to Ridley’s at 805 North Main Street. It’s happening Thursday through Saturday from 7-10 p.m., as well as a no scare walk through on Saturday from 2 – 5 p.m. Cost is $13 per person.

Haunted Fairgrounds in building D at 10588 Fairgrounds Road kicked off on Friday and continues every weekend through Halloween, with blackout nights on Nov. 1 and 2. It runs from 7-10 p.m. on Friday and 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. Twelve and up are $10, Ages 3-11 are $5 and 2 and under are free.

Haunted Hollow inside Soulscape Yoga Studio is a family-friendly haunted house at 201 Jefferson Avenue. It continues Oct. 23-26 and 28-31. Doors open at 4 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.

Nightmare on Whitaker at 5297 Whitaker Road in Chubbuck continues Oct. 25, 26 and 31 from 7-10 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Caring Hearts Assisted Living at 3480 East Center Street is hosting a trunk or treat on October 25 at 5 p.m

The same day, Oak Mountain Dental at 135 Warren Avenue is hosting a trunk or treat from 6-8 p.m.

Zoo Idaho’s annual Zoo Boo is happening Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2900 South 2nd Street. More than 40 Vendors will be there and prizes will be available. Admission is $6.50 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4.50 for kids 3-11.

Costco at 305 West Quinn Road is having a trunk or treat in the parking lot on October 26th at 6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church at 200 North 15th on Oct. 27 from 5:30- 7 p.m. in the parking ot.

Bring your little goblin and ghouls for a night of fun at The Gables of Pocatello #2 trunk or treat. It’s at 1451 South Bannock Hwy on October 30. It begins at 6 p.m.

Outer Limits, an indoor rec center at 1800 Garrett Way, is having a trick or treating event on Halloween from 3-5:30 p.m. There will be a candy drop and fingerprinting with the Pocatello Police. Admission is free but there is a cost for some events. Zombie laser tag is $10. A personal pumpkin pizza is $5.

Trick or Treat all over Pocatello’s Old Town businesses on Thursday, October 31, from 3-5 p.m.

Family Friendly Festivals: